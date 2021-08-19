Man robbed at gunpoint while taking out trash in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are searching for a suspect after an east Alabama man was robbed at gunpoint while taking out his garbage late Monday night.

Police responded to the scene on S. Fox Run Parkway in Opelika around 9 p.m. where the victim told them he was approached by an unknown man while he was taking his trash to a dumpster.

The suspect, approximately 5′6″, wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie and a face mask, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his wallet and the keys to his vehicle.

The suspect drove off in the victim’s black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta after ordering him to get face down on the ground. The VW has not been recovered. It has an Alabama license plate that reads 43KP971.

Anyone with information is asked to call Opelika police at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

