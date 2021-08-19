Advertise
Man robbed at gunpoint while taking out trash in Opelika

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are searching for a suspect after an east Alabama man was robbed at gunpoint while taking out his garbage late Monday night.

Police responded to the scene on S. Fox Run Parkway in Opelika around 9 p.m. where the victim told them he was approached by an unknown man while he was taking his trash to a dumpster.

The suspect, approximately 5′6″, wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie and a face mask, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his wallet and the keys to his vehicle.

The suspect drove off in the victim’s black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta after ordering him to get face down on the ground. The VW has not been recovered. It has an Alabama license plate that reads 43KP971.

Anyone with information is asked to call Opelika police at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Opelika police are looking for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint on Aug. 16, 2021.
Opelika police are looking for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint on Aug. 16, 2021.
Opelika police are looking for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint on Aug. 16, 2021.
A man was robbed of his wallet and VW Jetta while taking out trash in Opelika on Aug. 16, 2021....
A man was robbed of his wallet and VW Jetta while taking out trash in Opelika on Aug. 16, 2021. The Alabama plate is Alabama tag 43KP971.(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

