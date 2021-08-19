Man wanted for at least 18 Opelika vehicle break-ins

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been identified in numerous Opelika vehicle break-ins. Now, law enforcement is asking the public for help finding him.

Deandrian Marquel Martin, 28, is being sought by the Opelika Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers on at least 18 counts of breaking into automobiles. More charges are possible, the department said.

The crimes have happened in residential areas of the city throughout the course of the summer.

Martin is described 5′5′” and weighs approximately 145 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a cash reward!

