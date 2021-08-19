Montgomery charter school goes into quarantine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -LIFE Academy in Montgomery has gone into quarantine just four days after it opened for the first time.

The charter school is located on West Fairview Avenue, and Thursday, school leaders made the decision to quarantine after one of its students tested positive for COVID 19.

LIFE Academy officials say they’ll provide two full weeks worth of packets containing academic work. They’ll also distribute free take home breakfasts and lunches and disinfect the entire building multiple times. The plan now is to reopen the school on Sept. 7.

LIFE Academy started off the fall semester with 240 students.

