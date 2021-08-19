Advertise
Police respond to incident at Montgomery high school

Multiple police officers and an ambulance were seen outside Robert E. Lee High School in...
Multiple police officers and an ambulance were seen outside Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery Thursday morning.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple police officers and an ambulance were seen outside Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery Thursday morning.

According to Montgomery Public School spokesperson Jade Jones, officers were called to the school after a fight between parents and students. The altercation was quickly contained.

Jones said no injuries were reported to MPS.

When asked about the incident, Montgomery police directed questions to MPS. Additional details about the incident were not released.

