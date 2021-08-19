Police respond to incident at Montgomery high school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple police officers and an ambulance were seen outside Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery Thursday morning.

According to Montgomery Public School spokesperson Jade Jones, officers were called to the school after a fight between parents and students. The altercation was quickly contained.

Multiple police officers and an ambulance were seen outside Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery Thursday morning. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Jones said no injuries were reported to MPS.

When asked about the incident, Montgomery police directed questions to MPS. Additional details about the incident were not released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.