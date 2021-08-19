The Rundown: August 20th - 22nd

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around Central and South Alabama and bring them to you!

Start your weekend with an event that is back in the capital city! The Buckmaster’s Expo! It’s happening Friday through Sunday at the Montgomery Convention Center. This is the largest hunting and outdoor expo in the southeast. The expo will feature dock dogs, ride & drive, riverboat rides, a concert and more. Event coordinators say you are guaranteed to have a good time at BuckMasters even if you are not a hunter. The only cost to get in is a can of food which will be donated to the Salvation Army!

Saturday, you’ll want to head down to Lee County! In Auburn, City Market is happening at Town Creek Park at 8 a.m. You can enjoy Fruits, veggies, honey, and more from local farmers.

While you’re there in Auburn, you can head to the 11th Annual Back to School Bash that starts at 9 AM. This event has something for the whole family, including rides, music, food, and shopping. There will also be interactive booths with games and prizes for kids. This event is free!

If you are planning to spend your weekend in Montgomery, be sure to try something new and visit a local restaurant in support of EatMGM’s Restaurant Week, which lasts through Sunday.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

