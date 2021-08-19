Advertise
Scattered showers, storms linger as we head into the weekend

No one day is a washout, but the only way to cool off from this heat will be from some rain
By Amanda Curran
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A typical August pattern is expected to continue across central and south Alabama... we are getting ready to wrap up the workweek on a hot note, but thankfully some slightly cooler temperatures could be here by tomorrow and follow us into the weekend. While that sounds great, we will still be muggy and it does also come at the cost at some slightly higher rain chances.

This time of year, heat and humidity plus a daily chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms is kind of the norm. That doesn’t change over the next couple of days, but highs will fluctuate a bit and so will our coverage of wet weather. Not every day will feature the same rain coverage, but there’s no day with a chance of rain above 60%.

Scattered afternoon and evening showers/storms are expected for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Overall coverage appears to drop a bit back into that isolated category as we round out the weekend and head into a new week.

Mid-90s return for Sunday and next week as well... throw in the mugginess and it will feel like it’s in the 100s each afternoon! Some of us will be up in the 104-107° range once again for feels like temperatures next week, so be prepared for that.

Tropical Update: We still have two other systems out in the tropics that we’re watching, but neither will threaten Alabama, the Gulf Coast or impact the Southeastern United States.

Hurricane Grace is heading for the Yucatan Peninsula and will then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico; it is forecast to remain a hurricane before making landfall south of Cancun. It will weaken a bit over land before strengthening back to hurricane status ahead of a second Mexico landfall. This will result in significant impacts in all likelihood in the form of heavy rain and flooding, high winds and storm surge.

Tropical Storm Henri is still out near Bermuda, but it is curving back towards the United States. It’s still forecast to then move away from the East Coast, but it continues shifting closer and closer to bringing impacts to the Northeast and New England.

It certainly will need to be watched closely as any additional westward shifts could lead to more significant impacts up there.

