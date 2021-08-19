Advertise
Suspect sought after Montgomery business robbery

A suspect is wanted after a Montgomery business was robbed Thursday.
A suspect is wanted after a Montgomery business was robbed Thursday.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is wanted after a Montgomery business was robbed Thursday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to a business in the 4400 block of Troy Highway around 11 a.m. The complainant told officers that the suspect came into the business, produced a weapon demanding property and left.

Coleman says there were no injuries.

No other information was made available for release.

