Suspect sought after Montgomery business robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is wanted after a Montgomery business was robbed Thursday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to a business in the 4400 block of Troy Highway around 11 a.m. The complainant told officers that the suspect came into the business, produced a weapon demanding property and left.

Coleman says there were no injuries.

No other information was made available for release.

