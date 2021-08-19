Advertise
Suspect sought in connection to Montgomery robbery

Montgomery police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened last week.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened last week.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened on Aug. 11 in the 3000 block of McGhee Road.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened on Aug. 11 in the 3000 block of McGhee Road. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Details about a motive are unknown, but photos of the suspect have been released.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832, CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or toll-free number by calling 1-833-AL1-STOP, or download the P3-tips app.

