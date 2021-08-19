Suspect sought in connection to Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened last week.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the robbery happened on Aug. 11 in the 3000 block of McGhee Road.

Details about a motive are unknown, but photos of the suspect have been released.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or location is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832, CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or toll-free number by calling 1-833-AL1-STOP, or download the P3-tips app.

