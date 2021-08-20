2 swimmers die after being pulled from ocean in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say two swimmers have died after being pulled from the ocean in Gulf Shores.

Al.com reports that fire officials on Thursday announced deaths of the swimmers, who died Tuesday. Authorities say they were swimming in a section of beach without lifeguards when Gulf Shores fire crews received reports that they were in distress. They were rescued from the water and attempts were made to resuscitate them, but they were pronounced dead at an emergency room.

Few other details were released.

