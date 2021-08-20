$50K reward offered after postal worker robbed in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a postal worker in Montgomery.

Details are limited, but Postal Inspector Tony Robinson said the robbery took place around 2:55 p.m. in the Gibbs Village area.

USPS is offering up to a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.

