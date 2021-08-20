Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

$50K reward offered after postal worker robbed in Montgomery

The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a...
The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a postal worker in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a postal worker in Montgomery.

Details are limited, but Postal Inspector Tony Robinson said the robbery took place around 2:55 p.m. in the Gibbs Village area.

USPS is offering up to a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers and an ambulance were seen outside Robert E. Lee High School in...
Police respond to incident at Montgomery high school
Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, is charged with murdering his stepdaughter.
Court records: Prattville man accused of killing stepdaughter
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition in...
1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police were called to multiple shootings on Aug. 19, 2021.
Montgomery police say at least 4 injured in separate Thursday shootings
Customers dance inside The Hangout, a popular restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Thursday,...
Gulf Coast’s beloved ‘Redneck Riviera’ now a virus hotspot

Latest News

About a dozen parents protested the new Elmore County Public Schools mask mandate Friday, but...
Elmore County schools report 16 staffers, 111 students positive for COVID-19
The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose...
Reports: FDA working to give Pfizer vaccine full approval Monday
Wetumpka celebrating Tim Burton's birthday with 'Big Fish' festivities
Wetumpka celebrating Tim Burton's birthday with 'Big Fish' festivities
Parents protest mask mandate in Elmore County schools
Parents protest mask mandate in Elmore County schools