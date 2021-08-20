Advertise
Alabama leads nation in child COVID-19 hospitalizations

(Mercy Hospital)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama leads the nation in child COVID-19 hospitalizations after a more than 300% increase in pediatric admissions in the last seven days.

According to a report from Forbes magazine, using data from the CDC Alabama recently surpassed Florida, Georgia and Louisiana when it admitted nearly 260 kids between August 10 and August 16, at an average of 37 kids per day. A significant increase compared to the admission rate of the week prior which was a total of 63 kids hospitalized and an average of 9 kids per day.

Alabama has had 1,115 total hospital admissions for children age 0-17 years from August 1, 2020 to August 17, 2021.

The numbers are based on new admissions per 100,000 residents.

Admission of children 0-17
Admission of children 0-17(CDC)

The increase comes as Alabama hospitals reach ICU capacity for all patients across the state.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

