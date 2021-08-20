County Road 12: Montgomery’s The Cheesecake Empori-Yum

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven years ago, Monique Williams was just looking to make some extra cash to help pay for her wedding. She was good in the kitchen, so she started selling cakes and cupcakes. Little did she know, it was about to lead to a pretty sweet change in life. Although, maybe she saw it coming a long time ago.

“I was going through some old stuff in my mom’s storage room, and I found a letter I wrote to myself at 9,” said Williams, owner of The Cheesecake Empori-Yum. “It said I wanted to own my own bakery.”

There are plenty of bakeries around town, so she wanted to do something a little different.

“So I thought to myself cheesecake. So I experimented. I got a couple recipes people loved, and I decided to open a pop-up shop.”

First order of business, coming up with a good name.

“A friend of mine was like Cheesecake Emporium. I kind of liked that name. And then she was like you should put a “Yum” at the end because cheesecake is yummy. I was like, ‘I like it!’”

Four years ago Monique Williams turned her side job into a sweet full time business, The Cheesecake Empori-Yum (WSFA 12 News)

Her pop-up shop did so well, she opened her own store off Mulberry Street in 2017. Now she has more than 60 flavors.

“I make peoples day, and I’m a vital part of their lives. We’re here for birthdays. We’re here for anniversaries. I’ve done gender reveal cheesecakes. I’ve done wedding cheesecakes. I’ve any and every cheesecake. I’ve done them all.”

Along the way, Williams added another favorite to her menu.

“We have nine different flavors of egg rolls. We serve at least two a day.”

Whether it’s the soul food egg rolls or pecan pie cheesecake, Monique loves making a difference.

“If I’m out and about, they will see my shirt and be like, it’s the cheesecake lady. Hey, this is the cheesecake lady I was telling you about. She made your cheesecake. And I’m like, ‘I did. Thank you’”

This fall, Williams plans to move to a new location in downtown Montgomery. It will be full fledged dessert bar with wine and cocktails. But for now you can call her up 334-603-6963 or check out her Facebook page to see what’s on the menu and place your order.

