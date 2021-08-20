Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Court records: Prattville man accused of killing stepdaughter

Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, is charged with murdering his stepdaughter.
Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, is charged with murdering his stepdaughter.((Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have upgraded the charges for a man accused of causing the death of his stepdaughter.

Police say Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, was initially arrested on a domestic violence assault charge after police responded to an assault report on Aug. 13. That charge was upgraded to murder following the victim’s death.

According to court documents, the victim, Slayton’s stepdaughter, sent messages to friends and family on Aug. 12 that included a photo of serious injuries to her head and face. She said Slayton caused those injuries due to her “staying out too late.”

Investigators say the victim was found unresponsive at the scene the next day and taken to Baptist South in critical condition. According to the deposition, medical staff determined she had “severe hemorrhaging in her brain causing her to enter a vegetative state.”

Court documents state neurologists determined the victim was “clinically brain dead.” She was pronounced dead Tuesday.

Slayton is being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail on $250,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Jenkins, 23, is charged with capital murder, first-degree assault and two counts of...
Police charge suspect in Montgomery quadruple shooting
Multiple police officers and an ambulance were seen outside Robert E. Lee High School in...
Police respond to incident at Montgomery high school
A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.
Montgomery officer charged with sex abuse
The Alabama National Guard has confirmed an active-duty soldier has died.
Investigation underway after Alabama National Guard soldier’s death
“In the Montgomery area, we have eight more patients who are getting ICU care than we have...
Alabama has ‘negative’ ICU beds available

Latest News

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Teams will be back in action at Montgomery's Cramton Bowl Aug. 19-20. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Cramton Bowl tells fans to ‘bring a mask’ this football season
Montgomery resident Kayla Hardin is a science teacher by day, but a food blogger and cook by...
Montgomery woman set for Bravo cooking competition Thursday night
Medical center leaders will hold drop-in vaccine clinics in the medical tower starting Thursday...
Dallas County hospital holds drop-in vaccine clinic