Court records: Prattville man accused of killing stepdaughter

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have upgraded the charges for a man accused of causing the death of his stepdaughter.

Police say Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, was initially arrested on a domestic violence assault charge after police responded to an assault report on Aug. 13. That charge was upgraded to murder following the victim’s death.

According to court documents, the victim, Slayton’s stepdaughter, sent messages to friends and family on Aug. 12 that included a photo of serious injuries to her head and face. She said Slayton caused those injuries due to her “staying out too late.”

Investigators say the victim was found unresponsive at the scene the next day and taken to Baptist South in critical condition. According to the deposition, medical staff determined she had “severe hemorrhaging in her brain causing her to enter a vegetative state.”

Court documents state neurologists determined the victim was “clinically brain dead.” She was pronounced dead Tuesday.

Slayton is being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail on $250,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.