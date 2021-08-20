Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Crash on I-85 SB past exit 2 causing delays

A crash is causing delays for motorists commuting on Interstate 85 southbound in Montgomery.
A crash is causing delays for motorists commuting on Interstate 85 southbound in Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing delays for motorists commuting on Interstate 85 southbound in Montgomery.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past exit 2, also known as the Forest Avenue/Mulberry exit. The crash is blocking the left lane and both shoulders.

Details on the crash are limited.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling through this area and expect moderate delays.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers and an ambulance were seen outside Robert E. Lee High School in...
Police respond to incident at Montgomery high school
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition in...
1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
Customers dance inside The Hangout, a popular restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Thursday,...
Gulf Coast’s beloved ‘Redneck Riviera’ now a virus hotspot
Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, is charged with murdering his stepdaughter.
Court records: Prattville man accused of killing stepdaughter
A suspect is wanted after a Montgomery business was robbed Thursday.
Suspect sought after Montgomery business robbery

Latest News

Lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Opelika are closed after a crash.
Lanes of I-85 NB near Opelika closed after crash
A “major crash” has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Shorter to close Wednesday...
I-85 NB near Shorter reopens after crash
A passenger has died and another man is recovering after a crash Sunday in Montgomery County.
Man dead, another injured Sunday in Montgomery crash
Northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County are closed after a crash and diesel fuel fire.
I-85 reopens 14 hours after crash, diesel fuel fire