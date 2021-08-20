Crash on I-85 SB past exit 2 causing delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing delays for motorists commuting on Interstate 85 southbound in Montgomery.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past exit 2, also known as the Forest Avenue/Mulberry exit. The crash is blocking the left lane and both shoulders.

Details on the crash are limited.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling through this area and expect moderate delays.

