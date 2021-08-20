Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

HGTV show dramatically increases Wetumpka’s tourism

The "Home Town Takeover" series hosted by Ben and Erin Napier has made a significant impact on...
The "Home Town Takeover" series hosted by Ben and Erin Napier has made a significant impact on Wetumpka's tourism, according to city leaders.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Fresh numbers are out on Wetumpka’s tourism and, so far, the data shows a significant jump in the number of tourists visiting since HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” show aired this summer.

Smiles abound these days from the city that bills itself as the ‘City of Natural Beauty.’ They’re talking about the skyrocketing rise in the number of tourists since Ben and Erin Napier took over the downtown earlier in the year.

“Wetumpka, Alabama,” Ben and Erin Napier announced on the TODAY Show on NBC. It set off a torrent of excitement and change that’s been witnessed by millions of the couple’s fans.

Wetumpka saw about 1,200 visitors per week before the Napiers came to town. Now?

“5,000 people a week, and if you do the quick math that’s a 318% increase,” said Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shellie Whitfield.

Add it up and it’s people like Bryan and Lana Corley from Houston, Texas, who are part of the trend. The Corleys saw the episodes and felt the need to pay a visit. They traveled more than 600 miles to see the city.

“Well, we wanted to see the creativity they’ve been doing here and restoring the old town,” said the Corleys.

You’ll also find a local guest book in the Market Shoppes filled with signatures of folks from far away places on the map.

“What we didn’t expect is to have people from Costa Rica,” said Whitfield.

There is little doubt the “Home Town Takeover” show built the bridge to something better for Wetumpka. Now the question is how do local leaders keep that momentum going?

“There’s lots of conversation going on, lots of planning being done,” Whitfield said.

The production team is back in town this week doing a recap on how the series affected the city. The return visit will produce only one show, but it’s another show for the world to see.

“We had this huge tidal wave,” Whitfield explained. “It was almost a little bit overwhelming.”

Wetumpka has captured lightning in a bottle, the perfect storm of everything coming together; exposure beyond measure; renovations galore, and it’s turning the corner to something new and different.

And more people are coming. Whitfield says six bus loads of visitors are scheduled to visit the city during the months of September and October.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers and an ambulance were seen outside Robert E. Lee High School in...
Police respond to incident at Montgomery high school
Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, is charged with murdering his stepdaughter.
Court records: Prattville man accused of killing stepdaughter
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives an update on COVID-19 on Aug. 20, 2021.
Alabama state health officer: ‘We have not had a particularly good week’
The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a...
$50K reward offered after postal worker robbed in Montgomery
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition in...
1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Four years ago, Monique Williams turned her side job into a sweet full time business, The...
County Road 12: Montgomery’s The Cheesecake Empori-Yum
The 2019 Buckmasters Expo in downtown Montgomery.
Buckmasters Expo returns to Montgomery Friday
Montgomery resident Kayla Hardin is a science teacher by day, but a food blogger and cook by...
Montgomery woman set for Bravo cooking competition Thursday night
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama runs special recruitment promotion
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama runs special recruitment promotion