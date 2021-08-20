Advertise
Jail releases some non-violent offenders because of COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A south Alabama jail is releasing some non-violent offenders because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

WKRG-TV reports that Mobile County Metro Jail began allowing some non-violent offenders to be released, similar to what is done when a hurricane threatens the facility. Inmates facing only city, non-violent charges are allowed to sign their own bond or be released on recognizance.

Sheriff Sam Cochran said they saw a sharp rise in virus cases and are trying to reduce the population of the jail and the number of people coming in and out of the facility.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

