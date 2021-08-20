Lee Co. Schools reinstates mask requirement due to rise in COVID cases

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County Schools is now requiring masks for all students, employees and visitors. The mask requirement is effective Monday, Aug. 23.

According to a statement released, Lee Co. Schools had 105 positive cases within the first week of school, and 2 days into the second week there were 88 additional cases.

Face coverings are required inside all Lee County Schools facilities. This requirement will remain in place until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.