Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery police say at least 4 injured in separate Thursday shootings

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have reported multiple shootings within seven hours that are under investigation.

The first call reported to WSFA 12 News was in the 3700 block of Audubon Road around 11:40 a.m. Thursday. Police say a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The next confirmed shooting was in the area of Sharp Street and Lake Street. A police spokeswoman, Capt. Saba Coleman, said officers responded around 4:55 p.m. to find a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Coleman said there was then a double shooting in the area of Greenville Street and Ann Street. She said officers responded around 6:40 p.m. and found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

No arrests were reported from any of these shootings. All remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Jenkins, 23, is charged with capital murder, first-degree assault and two counts of...
Police charge suspect in Montgomery quadruple shooting
Multiple police officers and an ambulance were seen outside Robert E. Lee High School in...
Police respond to incident at Montgomery high school
A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of his duties after being charged with a sex crime.
Montgomery officer charged with sex abuse
The Alabama National Guard has confirmed an active-duty soldier has died.
Investigation underway after Alabama National Guard soldier’s death
“In the Montgomery area, we have eight more patients who are getting ICU care than we have...
Alabama has ‘negative’ ICU beds available

Latest News

Heat, humidity and pop-up storm activity expected now through the weekend with less rain...
Storms diminishing, but more form tomorrow
Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, is charged with murdering his stepdaughter.
Court records: Prattville man accused of killing stepdaughter
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Teams will be back in action at Montgomery's Cramton Bowl Aug. 19-20. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Cramton Bowl tells fans to ‘bring a mask’ this football season