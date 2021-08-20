Montgomery police say at least 4 injured in separate Thursday shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have reported multiple shootings within seven hours that are under investigation.

The first call reported to WSFA 12 News was in the 3700 block of Audubon Road around 11:40 a.m. Thursday. Police say a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The next confirmed shooting was in the area of Sharp Street and Lake Street. A police spokeswoman, Capt. Saba Coleman, said officers responded around 4:55 p.m. to find a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Coleman said there was then a double shooting in the area of Greenville Street and Ann Street. She said officers responded around 6:40 p.m. and found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

No arrests were reported from any of these shootings. All remain under investigation.

