Scattered to numerous showers and storms today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congratulation... you made it to Friday! Your reward is slightly cooler temperatures, but it comes at the cost of a little bit more cloud cover and a higher coverage of showers. We are not strangers to thunderstorms this time of year; like yesterday, we expected around rough of heat and humidity that combine will help provide a healthy atmosphere for more wet weather to develop.

It’s important to note that while not every day will feature the same rain coverage, but there’s no day with a chance of rain above 60% - no completely washouts, no day when it pours every moment - just hit or miss activity firing on radar during the afternoon and evenings.

Overall coverage appears to drop a bit back into that isolated category as we round out the weekend and head into a new week.

Temperature will more consistently be in the low and even mid 90s by the second half of the weekend... so Sunday will be the first of many days were we start to warm things back up. And don’t forget that muggy air! It will feel like it’s in the 100s each afternoon, so be prepared because some of us will be up in the 104-107° range once again for feels like temperatures next week.

Tropical Update: We still have two other systems out in the tropics that we’re watching, but neither will threaten Alabama, the Gulf Coast or impact the Southeastern United States.

Tropical Storm Grace will soon regain some momentum and strengthen into a hurricane; its track takes it across the Bay of Campeche and into Mexico, and it does not threaten the United States.

Tropical Storm Henri is still out near Bermuda, but it is curving back towards the United States. While it is still forecast to stay parallel to the East Coast, by late Sunday it will continue to inch closer and closer the Northeast and New England.

Finally, there is a tropical wave of the western coast of Africa that the National Hurricane Center is giving low (20%) odds of turning into a named system within the next 5 days. Way too soon to say what it could potentially become (if anything) but we will be monitoring the situation as needed!

