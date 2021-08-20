WATCH: Officer, good Samaritan pull man off subway tracks moments before train arrives

NEW YORK (WCBS) - The New York City Police Department released dramatic video of a save on the city’s subway tracks as an officer and bystander jumped down to rescue a man who fell off the platform.

Cell phone video captured the tense moments when a 60-year-old man fell face down on the subway tracks on Wednesday as the light of an oncoming train got brighter at the end of the tunnel.

“It was literally one minute away. I just saw somebody who needed my help and I reacted. I wasn’t even thinking,” Officer Ludin Lopez said.

Lopez said in that moment, his training kicking in as he lowered himself onto the tracks and carefully stepped around the electric third rail to help the unconscious rider.

Seconds later, a good Samaritan follows suit.

“H was not responding, so I did everything I could to help him up,” Lopez said about the victim. “And thankfully this gentleman, I don’t know who he is, but if he were here, I would shake his hand. He helped me get the gentleman back onto the platform.”

In the meantime, another officer ran to the end of the platform and signaled with his flashlight for the train to slow down.

Two other cops helped pull the trio up as witnesses cheered.

The train then came rolling in, with literally seconds to spare.

“First off, I’m looking at him like he’s crazy but I’m glad he was brave enough to go down there then,” Officer Catherine Cabon-Bailon said. “I knew he was well capable of lifting himself up, but something just told me, just grab him. I didn’t want him to fall back and hit the third rail or something.”

Police say the rider had fainted and fell. The officers just happened to be here in the right place at the right time to save his life.

“It just made me feel like, this is what I came here to do, and I felt very fulfilled by that,” Lopez said.

Lopez says he’s grateful for those cheers from the public who witnessed his heroism and grateful the man will be okay.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.