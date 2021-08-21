Advertise
Celebration of life held for Lee High School football player Dimitri McKee

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a somber day in Montgomery as Lee High School said its goodbyes to one of its own: Dimitri McKee.

A celebration of life was held in McKee’s honor inside Cramton Bowl Saturday afternoon.

His family hopes he will be remembered just as he was; a gentle giant who’s kind spirit touched the lives of so many.

The rising senior died last week after spending days in the hospital after getting overheated following football practice.

Wearing number 75, McKee played offensive tackle for the Generals. He had drawn interest from colleges, including the University of Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

