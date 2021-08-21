Celebration of life held for Lee High School football player Dimitri McKee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a somber day in Montgomery as Lee High School said its goodbyes to one of its own: Dimitri McKee.

A celebration of life was held in McKee’s honor inside Cramton Bowl Saturday afternoon.

His family hopes he will be remembered just as he was; a gentle giant who’s kind spirit touched the lives of so many.

The rising senior died last week after spending days in the hospital after getting overheated following football practice.

Wearing number 75, McKee played offensive tackle for the Generals. He had drawn interest from colleges, including the University of Alabama.

