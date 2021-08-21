Dr. Choucair: ‘Every shot counts’ when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - White House vaccination coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair wrapped up his visit to Alabama on Friday after meeting with state health officials to talk about vaccination efforts.

Dr. Choucair says in the last week Alabama saw 55,000 new vaccinations.

“That tells me that people are realizing that this pandemic isn’t over and this Delta Variant is a big concern,” said Choucair. “For the last two days, we have has more than a million shots administered everyday in this country, and we haven’t been at that level of administration for many, many, many, weeks now.”

As the number of first round vaccination increases, booster shots will become available on Sept. 20 for Americans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“So for example, I got my second shot on February 28. So eight months down the line. So on Oct. 28, I will become eligible to get my booster shot,” Choucair said.

However, there is no booster shot available for those who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccination.

“Our public health experts or medical experts do believe that people who have gotten the J&J vaccine will need a booster, but we still have to wait for data to come out to confirm when or how or what type of booster you will need,” he added.

