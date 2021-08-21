Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Henri on track to hit New England as hurricane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parts of the Northeast could begin to experience impacts as soon as late Saturday from Tropical Storm Henri.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects the system to become a hurricane by the end of the day.

Storm surge and the tide could cause high water as Henri moves inland.

Heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.

Henri is on track to make a direct hit in New England.

It could be the first hurricane to do so in the region since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a...
$50K reward offered after postal worker robbed in Montgomery
This season marks 30 years of Friday Night Football Fever!
Fever Week 1: Scores & highlights
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives an update on COVID-19 on Aug. 20, 2021.
Alabama state health officer: ‘We have not had a particularly good week’
Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, is charged with murdering his stepdaughter.
Court records: Prattville man accused of killing stepdaughter
Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Slightly cooler thanks to more clouds and a better chance of rain...
Hot and humid with occasional rain this weekend
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
Oregon, Oregon State to require vaccination proof to attend
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
Inside Oregon ICU overrun with COVID