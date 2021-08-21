NAACP, Omega Psi Phi hold vaccine clinic, voter mobilization event in west Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The recent surge of the delta variant of COVID-19 has urged 16-year-old Sandra Mjama and others to get the COVID vaccine.

“I just thought about the people and do for the people because there are people who don’t want to get the vaccine and just increasing the chances of people not getting sick, so I did it for the people,” Mjama said.

Saturday, the Metro Montgomery branch of the NAACP and brothers of the Omega Iota Iota chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. offered free COVID vaccination on Montgomery’s westside.

Members from both organizations also walked through the community providing voting education and offering registration for the upcoming District 78 Alabama House of Representatives race.

“As far as the candidate, we can’t push any candidate. But the main thing is we are asking the citizens and the constituents in this district to come out and vote for their choice,” Metro Montgomery branch president Rayford Mack said.

Both organizations say Saturday’s event is important because it takes everyone working together and doing their part in order to see positive change happen in the community.

“It’s serious; it’s not another day that we sitting on the couch on a Saturday morning, but sometimes, we do have to make moves. Get out and vote when the time is necessary and get your shot,” Omega Iota Iota Basileus-Elect Carlton Merriweather said.

Whether or not if people do their part, both organizations say they will continue to spread the message of getting vaccinated and encouraging people to get out and vote.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.