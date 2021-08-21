Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Wetumpka to celebrate Tim Burton’s birthday with ‘Big Fish’ festivities

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) -Wetumpka will reach back in movie history next week. You may recall the movie Big Fish was filmed mostly in Wetumpka in 2003, and next week is the film’s director Tim Burton’s birthday. Chamber leaders have planned several festivities commemorating Wetumpka’s connection to the movie.

“And so on Wednesday we’ll have a cake in front of the chamber. Main Street is headed up this and they’ll be cutting up the cake here. They’ll also be some photo-ops and mad-hatters, tea partiers; all kinds of events, tons of expression of art, so we’re just celebrating the Big Fish history and all the great things Tim Burton has done here in Wetumpka,” said Wetumpka Area Chamber Of Commerce Shellie Whitfield.

In the movie, the Bloom House, or the Big Fish House, is located in Wetumpka, and currently owned by none other than Shellie Whitfield and her husband.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers and an ambulance were seen outside Robert E. Lee High School in...
Police respond to incident at Montgomery high school
Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, is charged with murdering his stepdaughter.
Court records: Prattville man accused of killing stepdaughter
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives an update on COVID-19 on Aug. 20, 2021.
Alabama state health officer: ‘We have not had a particularly good week’
The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a...
$50K reward offered after postal worker robbed in Montgomery
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition in...
1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting

Latest News

White House vaccination coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair wrapped up his visit to Alabama on...
Dr. Choucair: ‘Every shot counts’ when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations
Full interview with Dr. Choucair
Full interview with Dr. Choucair
The "Home Town Takeover" series hosted by Ben and Erin Napier has made a significant impact on...
HGTV show dramatically increases Wetumpka’s tourism
.
County Road 12: The Cheesecake Emopori-Yum