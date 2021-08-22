Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama beaches see 3 drownings in past week

Officials say three people have drowned in waters off Alabama beaches in the past week. ...
Officials say three people have drowned in waters off Alabama beaches in the past week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Officials say three people have drowned in waters off Alabama beaches in the past week.

WKRG-TV reports two brothers perished in Gulf Shores last Tuesday after being pulled by strong currents. The third drowning happened Friday, when a wave knocked down a 19-year-old man in Fort Morgan.

Searchers found his body a few hours later.

Tourists to Alabama’s Gulf coast beaches say they’re noticed the rough waters and are taking precautions. Tyler James of Kentucky said waves Saturday were throwing him “like a ragdoll.” Another Gulf Shores visitor, Amber Airosa, says she makes sure she never goes into the water alone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy, D-76, has died, Rep. Reed Ingram, R-75, confirmed. He was 78. ...
Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy dies
This season marks 30 years of Friday Night Football Fever!
Fever Week 1: Scores & highlights
The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a...
$50K reward offered after postal worker robbed in Montgomery
Barry Moore
US Rep. Moore, wife test positive for COVID-19
Hospital Room/North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
Anti-inflammatory medication in short supply as COVID-19 drives spike in demand

Latest News

Lincoln Cemetery being rehabilitated by local historian.
Historian rehabilitating, preserving history at Lincoln Cemetery
Alabama spikes in child COVID-19 hospitalization rate
Hot, muggy and low-end rain chances...
Consistently warm and muggy with a few storms this week
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging college football fans to get vaccinated before heading to...
Gov. Ivey urges Alabama football fans to get vaccinated