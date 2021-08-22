Consistently warm and muggy with a few storms this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A classic Summer pattern continues Sunday and beyond - highs each day will head into the 90s, lows will drop into the 70s and we’ll see a 30-40% coverage of mainly afternoon showers and storms each day. In other words... typical August weather. Not surprising, right?

Each day will bring it’s own chance of rain, and no one spot is guaranteed to see showers or storms.

That’s why it’s important to keep your First Alert weather app handy, especially if you are going to be outdoors... it can go from sunny to stormy very quickly, and our interactive radar will alert you when potential strong activity is brewing near you.

Typical summer-like weather continues for Alabama this week... (WSFA 12 News)

Tropical Update: Happy to report there are no systems expected to impact the Deep South in the short term, but that doesn’t mean the tropics are not active. We still have two other systems that we’re watching, but neither will threaten Alabama or impact the Gulf Coast.

The remnants of Grace continues to falling apart over central Mexico.

What was Hurricane Henri is now a tropical storm, and it is in the process on moving inland as we speak. This will be an interesting situation... New Englander are not stranger to tropical systems, but they don’t see/feel the impacts quite as often as other parts of the country do; large numbers of power outages are likely, along with catastrophic flooding in some parts of the Northeast.

Finally, there is a tropical wave off the western coast of Africa that the National Hurricane Center is giving low odds of turning into a named system within the next 5 days. A large plume of Saharan dust will move across the Atlantic over the next five to seven days - this argues against major tropical development in the deep Atlantic next week. We’ll be watching...

