Historian rehabilitating, preserving history at Lincoln Cemetery

Lincoln Cemetery being rehabilitated by local historian.
Lincoln Cemetery being rehabilitated by local historian.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Behind a black gate on a gravel road, Lincoln Cemetery reconnects people with the past to help better understand their future.

The cemetery is no ordinary graveyard. At one time, this was the only place where Blacks could be buried in Montgomery.

The site is filled with burials of many of Montgomery’s once prominent Black doctors, educators and entrepreneurs, and one local historian is working to preserve and rehabilitate the history within the cemetery.

“Part of that effort is to unveil two historic markers here in just a couple of months, and to have a gazebo for person to come and use their tablets and computers while they conduct research here at the Lincoln Cemetery,” historian Richard Bailey said.

Bailey says that one of his goals is to change people’s mindsets about their views about cemeteries.

“People will begin to realize how much information you can glean about black history right here in Montgomery by walking through this cemetery and reading these headstones,” Bailey said. “We owe quite a bit to the persons who are interred here and this is our way of paying that debt.”

The Montgomery City Council approved the projects at this week’s city council meeting.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering with the discovering and researching history within Lincoln Cemetery can contact the Lincoln Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority.

