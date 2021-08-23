Advertise
2nd man charged with capital murder after Montgomery quadruple shooting

Albert William Pruitt III, (L) and Brandon Jenkins (R) are charged with capital murder and...
Albert William Pruitt III, (L) and Brandon Jenkins (R) are charged with capital murder and multiple assault counts after a July 29, 2021 quadruple shooting killed 1 person on Montgomery's Rosa Parks Avenue.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been arrested and charged following a late July Montgomery quadruple shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

Albert William Pruitt III, is now charged with capital murder during a first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree assault.

His arrest follows that of another suspect, Brandon Jenkins, who was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Aug. 17.

The charges are related to a July 29 shooting in the 1800 block of Rosa Parks Avenue in which 25-year-old Kashae Green died. Two other women and a man were also injured. Their names have not been released.

