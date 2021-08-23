2nd man charged with capital murder after Montgomery quadruple shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been arrested and charged following a late July Montgomery quadruple shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

Albert William Pruitt III, is now charged with capital murder during a first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree assault.

His arrest follows that of another suspect, Brandon Jenkins, who was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Aug. 17.

The charges are related to a July 29 shooting in the 1800 block of Rosa Parks Avenue in which 25-year-old Kashae Green died. Two other women and a man were also injured. Their names have not been released.

