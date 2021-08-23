Advertise
Alabama’s ICU bed deficit balloons to 53 as COVID-19 surge continues

Alabama's ICU bed deficit has ballooned to 53, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend offered little in the way of relief for Alabama’s overwhelmed hospitals.

While the number of hospitalizations has remained relatively flat over the last four days, there are still more than 2,760 inpatients being treated, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

The number of ICU beds continues to be a major problem.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, the state’s hospitals currently have 1,536 staffed ICU beds but 1,589 ICU patients. That means the state’s ICU bed deficit has ballooned to 53.

The COVID-19 surge continues to be among the unvaccinated, whether the metric is cases, hospitalizations or deaths.

The hospital association reported Monday that 84% of coronavirus hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Another 4% are partially vaccinated. Just 12% are fully vaccinated.

The Alabama Department of Public Health, in urging residents to roll up their sleeves, said Monday that since April 1 about 89% of all cases and 94% of all deaths have been among those who have opted not to get the shots.

More than 12,000 Alabamians have died since the pandemic was first reported in the state in March 2021.

