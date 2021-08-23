ALDOT making modifications at U.S. Highway 29, Alabama Highway 137

Advertise
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on US Highway 29 near Alabama Highway 137 should expect delays starting Monday as the Alabama Department of Transportation completes a construction project.

According to ALDOT, the intersection modification project will add a turn lane on US Highway 29 onto Alabama Highway 137. ALDOT says it will also realign Alabama Highway 137 at the intersection to improve the sight distance of US Highway 29.

Motorists traveling in this area should expect delays, possible lane closures and reduced speed limits.

The project is expected to be complete during fall of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

