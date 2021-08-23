Advertise
Auburn City Schools see increase in COVID-19 cases

((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City Schools has released its weekly update on positive coronavirus cases.

The school district recorded 79 positive cases during the week of August 16 through 20. Additionally, 124 students received notice of possible exposure at school.

During the first week of school, there were 12 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Parents and guardians are urged to monitor their children for systems of COVID-19. Students with symptoms of illness should stay at home and will be excused from school, the district says.

