Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — More than 13,500 firefighters are working to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

The head of the California Office of Emergency services said Monday that after an extensive review of fire damage, Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested a presidential major disaster declaration for eight counties.

Officials also say the Caldor Fire southwest of Lake Tahoe is now the nation’s number one priority for firefighting resources and efforts are focused on keeping it out of the Tahoe basin.

To the north, containment of 1,130-square-mile Dixie Fire has increased to 40%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery’s 5 Points Deli & Grill will be closed until further notice after its ceiling...
Ceiling collapses at popular Montgomery restaurant
Officials say three people have drowned in waters off Alabama beaches in the past week. ...
Alabama beaches see 3 drownings in past week
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a...
$50K reward offered after postal worker robbed in Montgomery
The Civil Rights advocate's casket sits at Phillips-Riley Funeral Home.
Civil Rights legend Lucille Times died after getting COVID-19, family says

Latest News

Health experts say the delta variant is driving up demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. We are...
Employment expert says mandating vaccinations is legal
Alabama's ICU bed deficit has ballooned to 53, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.
Alabama’s ICU bed deficit balloons to 53 as COVID-19 surge continues
More local officials defy the Florida governor's ban on mask mandates.
Florida school mask mandate power struggle goes before judge
More local officials defy the Florida governor's ban on mask mandates.
Mask mandate ban defied as COVID cases rise