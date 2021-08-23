Employment expert says mandating vaccinations is legal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine receives full FDA approval, health experts expect the number of vaccinations to increase, but so could the number of companies who require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the analysis job site, Indeed, job postings that have a COVID-19 vaccine requirement increased almost 35% in the past month. Rob Wilson, president of Employco USA and employment trends expert, said it is legal for employers to require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the FDA approval didn’t change that.

“With the FDA full approval of the vaccine, it really doesn’t change the mandate issues in the sense of can an employer mandate that you have the vaccine,” said Wilson. “And the answer is yes, they can mandate.”

While approval didn’t change the requirement, it could be what some businesses were waiting for. However, Wilson said his business keeps track of vaccinations on a voluntary basis and doesn’t have a vaccine mandate due to liability reasons.

“What if someone is one of those rare cases that somebody does get sick or have a bad reaction from the vaccine,” said Wilson. “And as a company, then you’re liable.”

Employees who choose to not get vaccinated for any reason other than medical or religious purposes can be fired. Wilson said companies can try and work with their employee by implementing weekly testing or working remotely.

