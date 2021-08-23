Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Herschel Walker registers in Georgia; run for Senate next?

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump, right, watch as former football player Herschel Walker, center, throws a football during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Walker registered to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Georgia as Donald Trump has been urging the former football great to join the U.S. Senate in the state as a Republican.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Former football great Herschel Walker has registered to vote in Georgia, a possible prelude to him running for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Electronic voter registration records show Walker registered last Tuesday at an Atlanta house owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard.

Former President Donald Trump has been urging Walker to run for Senate as a Republican against Democrat Raphael Warnock next year. Walker has acknowledged that he is considering a run, but has declined to discuss his plans.

The 59-year-old Walker won a Heisman Trophy as a University of Georgia running back in 1982, followed by a long pro career. He has been living in Texas, but registering to vote means he’s legally attesting that he now lives in Georgia.

Warnock won a special election runoff for the Senate seat in January, giving Democrats control of Senate, but he must run again in 2022.

Georgia Republicans already running for the Senate seat include state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, former banking executive and Navy veteran Latham Saddler and contractor Kelvin King. Trump’s support will be key in a Republican primary, but could be a liability in a general election in closely divided Georgia.

In June, Walker tweeted a video that fed speculation he would run. Titled “Georgia on mind,” the recording shows him revving the engine of a car with a Georgia license plate. “I’m getting ready,” he says. “And we can run with the big dogs.”

The Associated Press has reported that Walker’s ex-wife and her sister reported that he threatened his ex-wife’s life, that Walker exaggerated claims about private-sector success and that he often fought with business associates.

State election officials opened an investigation into Blanchard’s residency after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that records show she voted in Georgia despite living in Texas. A case sheet obtained by the AP shows the Secretary of State’s office opened the investigation into Blanchard on Aug. 10. Walker is among Trump supporters who continue to repeat the president’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him through fraud. Election officials nationwide found no widespread fraud.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery’s 5 Points Deli & Grill will be closed until further notice after its ceiling...
Ceiling collapses at popular Montgomery restaurant
Officials say three people have drowned in waters off Alabama beaches in the past week. ...
Alabama beaches see 3 drownings in past week
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. Postal Service Inspector’s Office has launched an investigation into the robbery of a...
$50K reward offered after postal worker robbed in Montgomery
The Civil Rights advocate's casket sits at Phillips-Riley Funeral Home.
Civil Rights legend Lucille Times died after getting COVID-19, family says

Latest News

Health experts say the delta variant is driving up demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. We are...
Employment expert says mandating vaccinations is legal
Alabama's ICU bed deficit has ballooned to 53, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.
Alabama’s ICU bed deficit balloons to 53 as COVID-19 surge continues
More local officials defy the Florida governor's ban on mask mandates.
Florida school mask mandate power struggle goes before judge
More local officials defy the Florida governor's ban on mask mandates.
Mask mandate ban defied as COVID cases rise
Evacuations continue in California's Caldor Fire which remains 0% contained
California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires