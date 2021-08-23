Humorist, Auburn alumna Jeanne Robertson dies at 77

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jeanne Robertson, a professional speaker and 1967 Auburn alumna who brought laughter to millions of fans with her folksy Southern stories, has died unexpectedly, according to a statement released on her social media pages.

“It is with a heavy heart that we want you to know that Jeanne has passed,” a statement read. “She had some health challenges lately, but this was unexpected.”

Robertson last appeared on a Facebook Live video for her fans on Aug. 7 from her back porch at her home in North Carolina. She had previously alluded to health issues in her videos, like the one below, without going into detail.

Performance cancellation notices in the days afterward indicated a “severe illness,” but noted the illness was not COVID-related.

“Jeanne was a class act with a remarkable career,” said a statement from the Auburn Alumni Association. “She was Miss North Carolina in 1963 and was named Miss Congeniality in the Miss America Pageant. After graduating from Auburn, she taught physical education and coached basketball for nine years before going into professional speaking on a full-time basis.”

In making the announcement to its members, the Auburn Alumni Association chose an Auburn favorite from Robertson’s library of YouTube clips, saying “[s]he loved Auburn and often told stories about and/or related to the university. One of her most recent bits was a take on the 2013 Kick 6 game”.

Robertson recently announced she’d reached 114 million views on her YouTube channel but had slowed uploading new clips following the death of her husband, Jerry, known as “Left Brain,” who was often the focus of her humor. He preceded her in death in June.

Robertson, 77, was making an attempt to get back into routine in recent weeks, however, and had a number of upcoming performances planned. Those included one in Auburn on Nov. 19 at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University.

“Jeanne’s fun and humorous personality will be missed,” the alumni association said.

“We are sure - Jeanne is now telling stories in heaven, all the angels are laughing, and Left Brain is in the back with a big smile,” the social media statement announcing her passing added.

