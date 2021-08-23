Montgomery restaurant closes after ceiling collapse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s 5 Points Deli & Grill will be closed until further notice after its ceiling collapsed Sunday.

According to a post from the Cloverdale business, the plaster above the lay-in ceiling of the restaurant fell on Sunday.

Pictures from the business show the entire restaurant eating area covered by debris. Ductwork could be seen hanging from the exposed wooden rafters.

“It’s a blessing that it happened then and not when the restaurant was full of people,” the Facebook post added. “God was looking out for us all. Romans 5:3-5.”

Well this plaster ceiling above our beautiful lay in ceiling decided to give way Sunday afternoon. So we’ll be closed... Posted by 5 Points Deli & Grill on Monday, August 23, 2021

It is unclear how much damage the collapse caused or how long repairs will take.

