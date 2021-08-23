Advertise
North Carolina man charged in Enterprise shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A North Carolina man faces an attempted murder charge after a shooting in south Alabama.

According to Enterprise police, Lamonte Hall, 50 of Clayton, NC, has been arrested.

The shooting happened on Friday around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Coppinville Road. Police say officers on the scene found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is currently in critical condition.

Witnesses identified the suspects as a man and a woman. Hall was identified as a suspect and taken into custody Saturday in the 700 block of North Rawls Street. The second suspect has not been identified or taken into custody.

Hall is being held at the Coffee County Jail.

