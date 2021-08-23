Advertise
Tyson Foods’ Eufaula plant increasing starting wages to $15 an hour

Tyson Foods is raising starting wages at its facility in Eufaula.
Tyson Foods is raising starting wages at its facility in Eufaula.(Source: WTVM)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tyson Foods facility in Eufaula is increasing wages for its two processing plant operations for hourly production workers.

Starting wages will increase to $15 an hour, effective Sept. 5. Tyson says this is a $2.50 increase from the previous wages.

Additionally, there will be an increase in shift differential for second and third shifts to $2 an hour. This is a $1.70 increase.

The Eufaula plant is also offering a $2,000 new hire bonus upon completion of 90 days of employment.

Current employees may receive a referral bonus for each new employee they refer who completes 90 days of employment.

“We are certainly proud of the efforts Tyson is making in our communities,” said JJ White, the Eufaula complex manager. “The wage increases will help enrich the lives of our team members and their families. We are fortunate to work for a company that invests in its team members as well as the communities they represent.”

The company also offers medical and 401(k) benefits.

All new employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. The company says it has also been providing on-site vaccinations.

