Very hot and dry to start the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A drier forecast is ahead as we begin a new workweek. The first two days of the week will be very hot and dry for nearly everyone.

Highs will reach the mid-90s in most places today. (WSFA 12 News)

There’s only a 10-20% chance of a shower or storm today, followed by a 20% chance tomorrow. Both days will feature partly cloudy skies, highs in the middle 90s and heat indices in the 100s.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase beginning Wednesday.

It will feel like it's in the lower 100s through Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain everywhere on any given day, but we will certainly have those typical isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening from Wednesday onwards.

With a chance for rain existing each day, we’ll see daily high temperatures a touch cooler in the lower 90s. If it’s not raining, it will be partly cloudy each afternoon.

Rain chances are very minimal to start the new workweek. (WSFA 12 News)

Out in the tropics there are no systems expected to impact us, but we are watching a pair of disturbances that could develop over the next several days. One of those is in the Caribbean and one is out in the Atlantic.

Each has a 20% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression. The next names on the list for 2021 hurricane season names are Ida and Julian.

Two disturbances have a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days. (WSFA 12 News)

