1 killed, 1 critically injured in Monday Millbrook shooting

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly double shooting is under investigation in Millbrook.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said officers responded to the 4500 block of Lakeshore Drive around 5 p.m. Monday. He said they found two male gunshot victims. One was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Raven J. Young, 28, of Millbrook.

The other victim, a 21-year-old from Georgia, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Johnson said a third person was president during the shooting. That person ran into a wooded area near some railroad tracks east of the shooting scene.

The chief said they made contact with that individual in the woods. Police say this person gave a firsthand account of what happened then fled the area.

Police said they do not know where that person is now. They are asking that he or she come forward to speak further with investigators.

Johnson said they learned that the shooting stemmed from some type of altercation but did not say more.

“We’re not in a position to release any significant information with regard to this case, as we are in the very preliminary stages at this time,” said Johnson.

“Anytime something like this happens, there is speculation as to what transpired and who is to be held accountable. We’ve already heard rumors of retaliation, both on the street and alluded to on social media. First and foremost, no information developed during our initial investigation into the circumstances surrounding this case has revealed any connections to either individuals known/believed to be involved, as it pertains to any ongoing disputes between individuals locally or otherwise,” he said.

The chief said there will be extra patrols in specific areas. He said officers will be on a “heightened state of alert with regard to any potential acts of retaliatory actions.”

