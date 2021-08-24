4-day-old baby boy abducted from Fairfield home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies are on the scene in the 600 block of Jerry D. Coleman Street in Fairfield where a 4-day-old baby boy has been abducted from his home.

Police say according to early reports, the mother put the infant in his playpen to sleep while she also took a nap. When she awoke, the infant was missing.

According to family, he was wearing the same clothing pictured above.

Detectives are working to gather more information and it will be released as soon as it is available.

If you have any information regarding the baby, please call 911 or 205-325-1450.

