Dozens of students turn out for vaccine clinic at Andalusia High School

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia High School became a vaccine clinic Tuesday with the goal of getting shots to as many students as possible.

Personnel with the Alabama Department of Public Health gave first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 54 students in grades 7 through 12.

Andalusia leaders worked together to make the clinic happen.

“Well, this all started with a meeting with our mayor and one of our local doctors here in town along with myself and Ms. Carrasco. We got together and wanted to see what we could do to keep our kids safe and one of the main things that came out of this meeting was let’s have a vaccination clinic in one of our local schools,” said Superintendent Daniel Shakespeare.

Chrissie Duffy’s three children received their first vaccine doses at Tuesday’s clinic.

“I thought it was a great idea to meet people where they are, and there’s also a level of trust that comes with, you know, having a school sponsor,” Duffy said.

About 27% of residents in Covington County are fully vaccinated, which is below the state average. The city has been working to increase that percentage.

“As many as we can get vaccinated, that’s a win. That’s 50 or 75 more people that are going to be vaccinated in our county that were not,” said Andalusia City Schools district lead nurse Melinda Carrasco.

Last school year, the school district recorded 74 positive cases. Fifty of those positive tests were among faculty.

There have been 19 positive cases reported since the new school year started less than two weeks ago.

The Andalusia High School clinic was only a one-day clinic, but that could change.

“We could coordinate another day if we have the interest,” Carrasco said.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older. It will continue to be dispensed to 12- to 15-year-olds under an emergency use authorization.

