Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

“An Amazing Alabama” book shines spotlight on state trivia, history

By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new book is shining the spotlight on Alabama, some of its most popular places, and bringing readers along on a trivia-filled trip around the state.

The book is called “An Amazing Alabama,” written by Karl Stegall, a retired minister at First Methodist Church in Montgomery. He calls this part trivia book, part personal travelogue.

Stegall is a big sports fan, so he made a special effort to highlight stories connected to Auburn and Alabama football, Alabama-born Olympians, and hall-of-famers and record-setters from this state.

He also gets into some interesting information about some of Alabama’s iconic political figures and how Alabama natives have contributed to cultural arts.

Stegall will be signing copies of his book from 10 a.m. until noon on Aug. 24 at Chappy’s on Perry Hill Road, and Wednesday at the same time at Chappy’s in the Peppertree Shopping Center.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery’s 5 Points Deli & Grill will be closed until further notice after its ceiling...
Ceiling collapses at popular Montgomery restaurant
Albert William Pruitt III, (L) and Brandon Jenkins (R) are charged with capital murder and...
2nd man charged with capital murder after Montgomery quadruple shooting
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
Humorist Jeanne Robertson is seen in this file photo in Savannah, Georgia.
Humorist, Auburn alumna Jeanne Robertson dies at 77

Latest News

The district attorney said there was an explosion at Selma's convention center on Aug. 23, 2021.
DA: Explosion causes major damage at Selma convention center
.
New book features Alabama's hidden gems, trivia
.
Explosion causes major damage at Selma convention center
It will feel like it's above 100 degrees today.
Rain returning to the forecast