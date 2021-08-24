CAVHCS reactivates inpatient COVID-19 unit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System has reactivated its inpatient COVID-19 unit.

CAVHCS officials say they’re seeing their highest inpatient rate in six months due to the delta variant. To help minimize this impact, CAVHCS is reducing certain clinical operations to 50%. This includes primary care, ambulatory care, geriatrics and extended care, mental health, physical medicine and rehabilitation services.

Other clinics will remain at 100% face-to-face availability. Specialty services will adjust the percentage of face-to-face visits based on clinical need.

Surgical service is working with nursing services to limit non-urgent surgeries to outpatient surgeries.

Visitations are also being restricted. Currently, visitors are only permitted for medical necessity and end-of-life care.

For veterans receiving outpatient care, one essential companion is allowed if their in-person presence is necessary. Such companions must be over 18. Examples include family members taking a veteran home after a procedure involving sedation, a caregiver required for bedside care or a chaperone helping navigate the facility.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.