Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing

Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began...
Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began sparking” after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and was waiting for a gate.(Source: Alaska Airlines, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The cell phone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off, the carrier said Tuesday.

Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began sparking” after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and was waiting for a gate.

The crew used fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag to stop the phone from smoking. Lane said crew members deployed the plane’s evacuation slides due to “hazy” conditions inside the cabin and that passengers slid down them to get out.

Passengers were taken by bus to the terminal and two received treatment at a hospital, Lane said. He had no details about their conditions.

There were 129 passengers and six crew on board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery’s 5 Points Deli & Grill will be closed until further notice after its ceiling...
Ceiling collapses at popular Montgomery restaurant
Albert William Pruitt III, (L) and Brandon Jenkins (R) are charged with capital murder and...
2nd man charged with capital murder after Montgomery quadruple shooting
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Humorist Jeanne Robertson is seen in this file photo in Savannah, Georgia.
Humorist, Auburn alumna Jeanne Robertson dies at 77

Latest News

It will feel like it's above 100 degrees today.
Rain returning to the forecast
Choppy waters in Lake Michigan led to the death of a Missouri man who rescued two boys in...
Missouri man drowns in Lake Michigan after saving 2 boys
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
At least 22 people are dead and 10 still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee....
Tennessee flooding prompts Biden disaster declaration
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Kabul