Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starting next month, Disney Cruise Line is implementing a vaccine mandate on some of its routes, the company announced Tuesday.

“For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021, until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay,” according to an advisory on the cruise line website.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, guests must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to sailing. A second test will be administered before boarding the ship.

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States and go against a Florida state law that bars companies from requiring vaccination proof from patrons.

Earlier this month, a judge blocked Florida from enforcing the law.

At the time, the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will appeal.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery’s 5 Points Deli & Grill will be closed until further notice after its ceiling...
Ceiling collapses at popular Montgomery restaurant
Albert William Pruitt III, (L) and Brandon Jenkins (R) are charged with capital murder and...
2nd man charged with capital murder after Montgomery quadruple shooting
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
Humorist Jeanne Robertson is seen in this file photo in Savannah, Georgia.
Humorist, Auburn alumna Jeanne Robertson dies at 77
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Tracking better rain chances and slightly less heat for the next couple of days...
Rain returning to the forecast
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat
Baby boy abducted from home.
4-day-old baby boy abducted from Fairfield home
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 leaders can’t sway Biden to delay Afghanistan withdrawal