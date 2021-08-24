Advertise
Electric scooters now available to rent in Andalusia

Bird scooters have arrived in Andalusia.
Bird scooters have arrived in Andalusia.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a new mode of transportation in Andalusia.

The scooters can be found just off the downtown square.

They’re known as Bird scooters, and they’re electric.

The company is based in Los Angeles, California. According to Bird’s website, the scooters are designed to reduce congestion and give people another option to get around.

The electric scooters are being used in more than 100 cities, according to Bird.

Riders have to go through the Bird smartphone app to unlock it, take a safety tutorial course, and pay $1 to start, plus a per-minute fee.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

