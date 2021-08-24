Advertise
Have a wild experience at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

By Tarlesha Acoff and Deanna Chavez Gates
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lions, tigers, bears and more are all at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo! If your idea of a good time includes being up close and personal with wildlife, then this is the best place to visit when heading to the coast. There are over 300 animals ready to be fawned over.

The Rundown team spent a few hours at the zoo and had a great time! Our day started at the Dirk Bayer Butterfly observation outpost. This exhibit has hundreds of butterflies all donated by lepidopterist, Dirk Bayer. The butterflies cover the walls and provide views and entertainment for all ages.

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo butterfly exhibit
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo butterfly exhibit((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Once you’re finished checking out the butterflies, you’re just a few feet away from getting hands-on with some wildlife! The Rundown team participated in an animal encounter, where we got up close and personal, with Ben the giraffe. We fed Ben some fresh lettuce wedges, which he loved. He even let us get in a few selfies, we had to bait him in with a few snacks, of course!

At Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo there are many animal encounters to choose from, you can also sign up to cuddle a kangaroo, hang with a lemur, and even pet a sloth! The Rundown team had a blast petting the sloth while feeding him some fruit. We even learned a few interesting facts. Did you know sloths only poop once a week and every time they do, they lose 30% of their body weight? We would love the life of a sloth!

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo(Source: WSFA 12 News)

If you’re someone who prefers to look and not touch, then you’re also in for a great time. There are hundreds of animals to admire, and we saw them all. From camels to anteaters, to all kinds of monkeys and more. The Rundown team even spent some time checking out giant snakes and other reptiles. Hours can be spent here viewing animals and learning new things.

If you get hungry during your adventure, no worries you can dine at the zoo! The Safari Club Gulf Shores features handmade artisan wood-fired pizzas, a full variety of seafood dishes, and even steaks cooked on an open wood fire. The restaurant also boasts that they are Alabama’s first certified “Green Restaurant” meaning they have a full line of vegetarian and vegan options as well. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and even brunch on Sundays.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is a one-stop-shop for a fun family day, so make sure to add it to your itinerary on your next trip to the beach!

The Rundown takes the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
The Rundown takes the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo((Source: WSFA 12 News))

