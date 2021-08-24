Montgomery County coroner seeing increase in COVID-19 deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has hit a new grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. The death toll is now at 12,000.

Six hundred and thirty-four of those deaths trace back to Montgomery County, according to the state health department.

Dr. John Jernigan, coroner for Montgomery County, said in May and June he saw a decline in COVID deaths, but now they are beginning to pick up.

“We’ve seen an increase in COVID deaths as opposed to early summer, but not as opposed to last fall when it was real heavy,” Jernigan said.

Jernigan attributes the increase in deaths to the highly contagious delta variant. He said earlier diagnosis of the virus, and better treatments like antibody infusions have helped, but the delta variant is proving to be no match against the unvaccinated.

“We’re still seeing deaths,” Jernigan said. “It’s just not as many, but it’s plenty, and it’s enough, and we’re filling up the hospitals.”

Jernigan said those they see die from the virus have common risk factors like obesity, asthma, diabetes and hypertension. Now, however, they are seeing a new trend.

“Most recently with this delta variant, we’re seeing it in younger patients and we’re seeing it in healthier patients. The last two death certificates I signed for COVID patients, one was age 37 and the other was age 52,” Jernigan said.

As someone who is seeing these deaths firsthand, Jernigan called this trend “very, very troubling.”

Jernigan said he is tired of seeing people in our community die needlessly when multiple vaccines have been developed to help stop the spread of this virus, including one that has now received full approval from the FDA.

“COVID is real. Do not underestimate it. Get your vaccine,” Jernigan said.

Jernigan said the coroner’s office does not routinely run COVID-19 tests on every death they see. They only test someone for COVID-19 if they have reason to believe that was the direct cause for their death.

At the start of the pandemic Jernigan said that the death rate for COVID-19 was not accurate, attributing it to a lack of resources and testing for the virus. Now, he says, the death toll is more accurate.

“At the initial interview we weren’t doing enough testing because testing was scarce, but now testing is pretty much, very common,” Jernigan said.

This has led to the ability to more readily test people for the virus to determine whether or not their cause of death was actually related to the coronavirus or not.

Jernigan added that their office off Mulberry Street has administered over 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines and that not a single one has resulted in death.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.